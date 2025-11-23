Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

New York, New York - Former President John F. Kennedy's granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg shared in an article in the New Yorker that she has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Schlossberg revealed in an essay published in the New Yorker that within a year, she will likely die of acute myeloid leukemia, a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer.

The 35-year-old environmental journalist and daughter of Biden-era ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy, revealed that she was diagnosed with the cancer in May 2024 while in hospital for the birth of her second child.

She said that a few hours after her daughter's birth, doctors noticed irregularities in her white blood cell count. A few hours later, she was wheeled away from her family and newborn child to undergo testing.

"I did not – could not – believe that they were talking about me," Schlossberg said of the diagnosis. "I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn't feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew."



She underwent extensive cancer treatment, including chemotherapy and even a stem cell transfusion from her sister. During this time, she said that she despaired at the sight of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a member of her own family, gutting the Department of Health and Human Services.

Speaking of her children, Schlossberg said that "mostly, I try to live and be with them now. But being in the present is harder than it sounds, so I let the memories come and go."