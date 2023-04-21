Teen sets himself on fire in front of US embassy in Copenhagen

Copenhagen, Denmark - In a shocking scene that authorities are still investigating, an 18-year-old man set himself alight in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, Danish police reported.

An 18-year-old man set himself alight in front of the US embassy in Copenhagen on Friday, Danish police reported. © IMAGO / TT

He was identified as a Danish citizen and was taken to a hospital in the city.

Police tweeted that he was now conscious and apparently in a stable condition.



The Ritzau news agency reported that staff at the embassy in the Østerbro district had informed the police about the incident in the morning.

The reasons for the man's actions were not immediately clear.

Photos showed emergency services, including firefighters, at the scene of the incident, tending to the victim. Police were also conducting investigations.