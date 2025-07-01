Trump administration loses it over ICEBlock app: "Sure looks like obstruction of justice!"

Washington DC - Officials within President Donald Trump 's administration have been sounding off about a new app that allows users to track the locations of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

In recent interviews, Trump administration officials have been heavily criticizing a new app that alerts users to the whereabouts of ICE agents.

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem shared an X post that included a clip from a CNN segment about the ICEBlock app, which creator Joshua Aaron told the network was created not to target agents, but rather to allow users to "avoid them altogether."

"This sure looks like obstruction of justice," Noem wrote in her post.

"Our brave ICE law enforcement face a 500% increase in assaults against them," she went on to claim, without providing evidence.



"If you obstruct or assault our law enforcement, we will hunt you down, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Noem added.

That same day, Trump's border czar Tom Homan also criticized the app during an interview, and went as far as suggesting CNN should be criminally investigated for daring to report on it.

"It's disgusting," Homan said of CNN. "This is horrendous that a national media outlet would be out there trying to forecast law enforcement operations throughout the country."

"It's incredible where we’re at as a country, and I think the [Department of Justice] needs to look at this and see if they crossed a line," he continued, later adding that "[Attorney General] Pam Bondi is all over it."