Texas gets new law that changes the game for drunk driver charges

Austin, Texas - Lawmakers in Texas have passed and put into effect a new law that will make drunk drivers who cause the death of parents or guardians pay child support for the victim's children.

A new law in Texas signed by Governor Greg Abbott (r.) went into effect on Friday that will charge drunk drivers accused of killing parents or guardians with child support payments. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Kids whose guardian was slain by a drunk driver have been granted a huge new win.

On Friday, House Bill 393 officially went into effect, allowing children to receive child support payments from those who killed their guardian until either they turn 18-years-old or graduate from high school.

The amount will be decided during the driver's trial. Numerous factors, such as financial need of the child, will be taken into consideration.

Payments will be issued to a surviving guardian of the child's, or the Department of Family and Protective Services if the child is left in the state's care.

According to Texas state law, intoxication manslaughter happens when the operator of a motor vehicle "is intoxicated and by reason of that intoxication causes the death of another by accident or mistake."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill into law on June 2. He later shared on social media that he was "proud" to do so, as he believes "a death at the hands of a drunk driver is especially heinous."