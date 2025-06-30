JD Vance claims no leader in US history has "done more to save black lives" than Donald Trump

In a recent social media post, Vice President JD Vance (r.) argued that no US leader has "done more to save black lives" than President Donald Trump (l.) © Collage: WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Patrick T. Fallon / AFP

On Saturday, Vance shared a post on Bluesky, in which he described a recent treaty signed by the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Rwanda as "truly historic," adding that the war between the two nations has "killed more than any since World War 2, almost all of them black."

He then called on black activists to praise President Trump, who has been taking full credit for the treaty and demanding a Nobel Peace Prize for his work.

"I'm sure the leaders and supporters of the black lives matter movement will join me in celebrating President Trump today, who has done more to save black lives than any leader in our country," Vance wrote.

Vance's post comes after he joined Bluesky, which is seen as the liberal alternative to X, earlier this month, seemingly to troll leftists.

Users on the platform, of course, took issue with Vance's rhetoric, with many arguing that Trump has made it quite clear throughout his politics that he does not generally care about black issues, and lacks respect for BLM.