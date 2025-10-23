Trinidadians slam US forces for killing their loved ones "like dogs" in boat strikes

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago - Trinidadian Rishi Samaroo's relatives are adamant: he was a fisherman, not a drug trafficker as the US claimed after it destroyed his boat in Caribbean waters.

Trinidadian Rishi Samaroo was killed in a US strike on a boat in the Caribbean earlier this month. © via REUTERS

Samaroo (41) was one of six people killed in the attack announced last week by President Donald Trump himself.

Rehabilitated after a criminal youth, "Rishi was a loving, kind, caring, sharing person... He would do anything for anybody that asked him," his sister Sunita Korasingh told AFP Thursday after his funeral in a suburb of Port of Spain, the capital of the Caribbean nation of Trinidad and Tobago.

The US has deployed a military fleet in the Caribbean in what it has called an anti-drug operation, but Venezuela says it really aims to unseat President Nicolas Maduro.

The Pentagon has announced nine attacks on alleged drug boats in recent weeks in the Caribbean and now the Pacific, claiming close to 40 lives. The victims' governments and families say most were civilians – many of them fishermen.

The US has made public no evidence to back up its claims of drug trafficking involving the vessels, and experts have condemned the attacks as illegal extrajudicial executions.

In a question addressed to Trump, 38-year-old Korasingh said: "If he was 100% [sure] that this boat... had drugs in it, why didn't he stop this vessel and search it and all the rest of vessels instead of blowing up people... like the dogs?"

If drugs are found on these boats, she continued, "you could lock them up... within the law... but you can't just be going around blowing up" boats.