USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy abruptly jumps ship amid privatization push

Washington DC - Louis DeJoy on Monday announced his resignation as head of the US Postal Service, effective immediately,

© AFP/Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Deputy Postmaster General Doug Tulino will take over DeJoy's role until a suitable successor can be determined by the USPS Board of Governors. The news comes a month after DeJoy revealed his intention to resign.

"It has been one of the pleasures of my life and a crowning achievement of my career to have been associated with this cherished institution," DeJoy said of his five-year stint in the position.

DeJoy's resignation was immediate, making Monday, March 24 his last day in the position. No clear timeline has been announced by the USPS for finding his replacement, but he did say that he was working with Tulino to create a smooth transition.

"I believe strongly that the organization is well positioned and capable of carrying forward and fully implementing the many strategies and initiatives that comprise our transformation and modernization," DeJoy said.



"I am confident that Doug will continue our positive momentum during the period when the Governors undertake the important work of identifying and selecting the next Postmaster General."



DeJoy departs the USPS as Washington ramps up efforts to dismantle the service. President Donald Trump has long hinted at privatization, a move supported by far-right billionaire Elon Musk, who has been charged with cutting and slashing huge swathes of the administrative state.

USPS Chair Amber McReynolds responded to DeJoy's resignation by praising his leadership and efforts to modernize the agency.