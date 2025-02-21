US Postal Service privatization may be on the table after Postmaster's resignation

Washington DC - The US Postal Service (USPS) faces potential privatization under President Donald Trump's administration after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned after five years in the position.

US Postmaster General Louis DeJoy resigned on Monday after five years in the position.

This opens the door for a new candidate to be put in place by Trump who will be open to the administration's plan to privatize the USPS.

"Louis DeJoy has steadfastly served the nation and the Postal Service over the past five years," chairwoman Amber McReynolds was cited as saying in a press release issued by the USPS.

"Louis is a fighter, and he has fought hard for the women and men of the Postal Service and to ensure that the American people have reliable and affordable service for years to come," she said.

DeJoy's time as Postmaster General was mired by an inability to keep the service's finances in order. According to the Federal News Network, USPS lost $9.5 billion in 2024 and is unlikely to break even this year as well.

Trump has been in an all-out war with the USPS after he claimed that alleged mail-in voting fraud was behind his election loss in 2020. As a result, reports suggest that Trump seems set to reform the service and begin the process of privatizing it.

A January report from the Washington Post revealed that parts of the organization are preparing to go private as they expect Trump to continue his brutal purge of the US civil service.