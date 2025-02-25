US Postal Service workers say "Hell no!" to Trump's privatization plan in Capitol Hill rally

Washington DC - US Postal Service (USPS) workers rallied on Capitol Hill on Monday in opposition to reported Trump administration plans to significantly restructure the agency.

US Postal Service workers raise signs during a rally on Capitol Hill against the Trump administration's plans to significantly restructure the agency. © IMAGO / Light Studio Agency

National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) members and other labor movement supporters gathered to denounce Donald Trump's expected executive order to seize control of the USPS, fire its board of governors, and place it under the US Commerce Department.

The move is seen as a precursor to the privatization of the independent agency.



Participants in Monday's action waved red signs reading "Hell No" and "Fight Like Hell!" as they signaled their opposition to the plan.

"We've all seen reports over the last few days of the president's intention to take executive action to dismantle the Postal Service," said NALC President Brian Renfroe as protesters erupted in boos.

"We are all here to send a strong message, and what is that message?" he asked, to which the crowd responded with a resounding "Hell no!"