US Postal Service workers say "Hell no!" to Trump's privatization plan in Capitol Hill rally
Washington DC - US Postal Service (USPS) workers rallied on Capitol Hill on Monday in opposition to reported Trump administration plans to significantly restructure the agency.
National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) members and other labor movement supporters gathered to denounce Donald Trump's expected executive order to seize control of the USPS, fire its board of governors, and place it under the US Commerce Department.
The move is seen as a precursor to the privatization of the independent agency.
Participants in Monday's action waved red signs reading "Hell No" and "Fight Like Hell!" as they signaled their opposition to the plan.
"We've all seen reports over the last few days of the president's intention to take executive action to dismantle the Postal Service," said NALC President Brian Renfroe as protesters erupted in boos.
"We are all here to send a strong message, and what is that message?" he asked, to which the crowd responded with a resounding "Hell no!"
USPS workers decry "direct attack" on the American people
USPS workers and allies have warned of devastating consequences if Trump's expected order is carried out.
"Let's be very clear about what this is: a direct attack on the 640,000 dedicated people that work at the Postal Service, on the service that we provide, and on the hundreds of millions of Americans that rely on the service we provide every single day," Renfroe insisted.
"We deliver half of the world's mail, and guess what? The private companies that are more than likely behind a lot of this have no interest in delivering 376 million pieces of mail to 169 million addresses."
"Without the work that we do, 51 million rural households and businesses in this country would have no guaranteed postal delivery service," Renfroe said, noting that their services include delivering medication, paychecks, ballots, and other essential packages.
"I think it's very clear that this administration has no interest in protecting public service, working people, or really the public good. They want to throw us away to create an unreliable, inefficient, expensive private delivery service."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Light Studio Agency