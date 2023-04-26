Washington officially bans sales of AR-15s amid raft of new gun control measures

Olympia, Washington - Washington became the latest US state to prohibit sales of AR-15s and dozens of other semiautomatic rifles, as Governor Jay Inslee on Tuesday signed the ban into law, effective immediately.

The state Capitol was closed to the public Tuesday morning for the signing ceremony out of security concerns, though only a handful of protesters gathered outside.



"These weapons of war, assault weapons, have no reason other than mass murder," Inslee said at the ceremony in the ornate State Reception Room, flanked by lawmakers and people who'd lost loved ones to gun violence. "Their only purpose is to kill humans as rapidly as possible in large numbers."

The gun ban signed by Inslee, which stacks atop a bundle of gun restrictions adopted over the past several years in Washington, is aimed at high-powered rifles that have been used to carry out the worst mass shootings across the US.

Inslee on Tuesday also signed into law two other major gun measures, including a 10-day waiting period for firearm purchases and a bill that would hold gunmakers liable for negligent sales.