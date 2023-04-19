Tennessee Republicans move to protect gun industry after Nashville school shooting

Nashville, Tennessee - As Tennesseans continue to protest for gun reform, Republicans in the state legislature have passed a bill to protect firearm manufacturers from liability.

Tennesseeans march for gun reform outside the state Capitol in Nashville. © REUTERS

The Tennessee state Senate voted 19-9, largely along party lines, to send HB 1189 to the desk of GOP Governor Bill Lee.

The legislation aims to shield gun and ammunition manufacturers, dealers, and sellers by limiting when civil lawsuits may be filed against them in Tennessee, a permitless carry state.

The decision to pass the measure came amid ongoing protests calling for legislative action to end to gun violence after a deadly school shooting in Nashville last month left three 9-year-olds and three adults dead.

The protests shot to the national spotlight when Republican lawmakers voted to expel two of their Black Democratic colleagues who attended and spoke at a rally in the state Capitol.

The lawmakers, state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, have since been reinstated.