Where are your taxpayer dollars going? A new study has the answer!

Washington DC - April is here, which means it's almost time to submit your tax return or extension request. Have you ever wondered where your hard-earned cash is going? A new study has the answer!

A new analysis has shown that the average American taxpayer contributes $5,109 toward US militarism and its support systems (stock image). © 123Rf/olegdudko

The National Priorities Project at the Institute for Policy Studies on Tuesday released an analysis showing how the average American's federal income tax dollars are spent.



According to the tax receipt, the average taxpayer in 2023 contributed $5,109 toward US militarism and its support systems, including wars abroad and veterans' programs, as well as Southern border militarization, deportations, and policing and prisons.

The study notes that of the $2,974 for the Pentagon, more than half went to corporate contractors, including:

$1,748 toward Pentagon contractors, more than the average taxpayer's monthly rent;



$249 to Lockheed Martin, more than the average American's weekly food expenses;

$87 to contracts with Boeing, more than the average American would spend on two tanks of gas; and

$12 to contracts with Elon Musk's SpaceX, more than the average American would spend on three gallons of milk.

"It's outrageous that the average taxpayer is giving the equivalent of a month's rent to Pentagon contractors," National Priorities Project Program Director Lindsay Koshgarian said in a press release.

"These big corporations are already not paying their fair share in taxes. Instead, ordinary people are subsidizing those corporations' profits and multi-million dollar CEO pay packages."