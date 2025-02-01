White House press room takes first question from podcaster as "new media" policy implemented

Washington DC - Are the mainstream media "out of touch with Americans?"

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calls on reporters during the daily press briefing on January 31, 2025. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

The opening question at a White House briefing Friday went to a political podcaster, the first outlet to occupy the coveted "new media" seat – and he took a potshot at the established press institutions long reviled by Donald Trump.

The White House has been flooded with more than 10,000 applications for the seat, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said, after unveiling a new policy that allows podcasters, TikTokers, and other content creators to apply for press credentials on a rotation basis.

"We might have to make this room a little bit bigger," Leavitt said at the briefing, granting the first question to Ruthless Podcast, which she described as one of the most influential podcasts in the US.

Ruthless Podcast host John Ashbrook – who occupied a seat at the front of the cramped briefing room – wasted no time, accusing traditional media of going after the Trump administration for deporting people without documentation.

"Do you think they are out of touch with Americans demanding action on our border crisis?" Ashbrook asked in a deadpan tone.

Leavitt was quick to reply: "The media certainly is out of touch."

This marks a new normal for press briefings at the White House, long the preserve of mainstream outlets that have grappled in recent years with declining public trust while podcasters gain a huge following.

Trump has repeatedly criticized traditional media as the "enemy of the people."

During the election campaign last year, Trump sidestepped some major television networks, opting instead to speak to right-wing podcasters and internet personalities who appeared to promote his "Make America Great Again" political slogan.