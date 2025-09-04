White House quietly removes two targets from list of foreign aid cuts

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Trade Organization and the International Labour Organization told AFP on Thursday that they no longer figured among entities targeted in the White House 's latest round of foreign aid cuts.

The White House quietly removed the WTO and the ILO from the list of entities targeted in Trump's latest round of foreign aid cuts. © Al Drago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

President Donald Trump's Republican administration announced last Friday that it was cancelling $4.9 billion of congressionally-approved foreign aid, sparking outrage among Democrats.

In a memo detailing the cuts, the administration said it was "committed to getting America’s fiscal house in order by cutting government spending that is woke, weaponised, and wasteful".

Trump, who has already effectively dismantled USAID – the world's largest humanitarian aid agency – since taking office again in January, listed a number of international organizations among the targeted entities.

The list originally included $107 million in cuts to ILO funding and another $29 million in slashed funding to the WTO.

But by Wednesday, the WTO had disappeared from the list, and on Thursday, the ILO had also vanished.

"We are aware of the removal of the International Labour Organization from a US administration memo released on 29 August," the agency told AFP.

"We are seeking more information on what this latest development means for the ILO."

The WTO also confirmed to AFP that it was "not on the funding cut list any more."