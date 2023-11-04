Asteroid fragment hinting at Earth's origins wows visitors at Smithsonian

Washington DC - In a hushed room of a museum in Washington, cameras and cell phones focus on a tiny piece of rock, no larger than a piece of gravel.

The asteroid Bennu may hold secrets to the origins of life. © OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP

The fragment might seem insignificant, but it is a sample taken from the asteroid Bennu, which scientists are studying in the hope of discovering if asteroids actually brought the building blocks of life – carbon and water – to Earth.



Exhibited to the public on Friday for the first time at the Smithsonian in the US capital, the tiny stone is just visible inside its small capsule.

"This asteroid, now we know, has water crystals and carbon, two of the elements that produce ultimately life," said NASA boss Bill Nelson a few minutes before the curtain rose on the dedication ceremony.

The new space venture is "part of our quest to understand, to try to understand, who we are, what we are, where we are, in the vastness of this cosmos," Nelson told journalists and space enthusiasts eager to whip out their cameras to snap an image of the rock fragment.

NASA's Osiris-Rex mission took the sample in 2020 from Bennu, a 4.5 billion-year-old asteroid 1,640 feet in diameter, which was more than 186 million miles from Earth at the time.

The capsule containing the precious cargo returned successfully to Earth in September, landing in the American desert. Since then, analysis has been underway at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.