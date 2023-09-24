NASA announces historic landing of largest asteroid sample ever collected!

Utah - The largest sample ever collected from an asteroid in space , and the first for NASA, landed in the Utah desert Sunday after a fiery final descent through Earth's atmosphere, seven years after the mission's launch.

The NASA capsule containing the largest sample ever collected from an asteroid landed safely in the Utah desert on Sunday. © NASA

"Touchdown of the Osiris-Rex sample return capsule. A journey of a billion miles to asteroid Bennu and back has come to an end," a commentator said on NASA's live video webcast of the landing.



The sample, collected in 2020 from Bennu, is estimated by the US space agency to contain some nine ounces of material, far more than two previous asteroid specimens brought back by Japanese missions.

The historic moment marked the end of a seven-year space voyage which scientists hope for will provide a better understanding of the formation of our solar system and how Earth became habitable.

"This sample return is really historic," NASA scientist Amy Simon told AFP. "This is going to be the biggest sample we've brought back since the Apollo moon rocks" were returned to Earth.