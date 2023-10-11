NASA reveals amazing first details of material collected in historic asteroid mission

Houston, Texas - A sample collected from the 4.5-billion-year-old asteroid Bennu contains abundant water and carbon, both vital materials for the formation of our planet, NASA revealed on Wednesday.

Asteroid samples recovered from a NASA capsule revealed the presence of water and carbon, the building blocks of our planet. © via REUTERS

The finding offers yet more evidence for the theory that the foundations for life on Earth were seeded from outer space.



"The first analysis shows samples that contain abundant water in the form of hydrated clay minerals," Bill Nelson said in a press event.

"This is the biggest carbon rich asteroid sample ever returned to Earth," he said, with the carbon contained in the form of both minerals and organic molecules.

The OSIRIS-REx mission collected rock and dust from Bennu in 2020, and a capsule containing the precious cargo successfully returned to Earth on September 24, landing in the Utah desert.

It is now being painstakingly analyzed in a specialized clean room at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.