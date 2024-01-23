Doomsday Clock remains concerningly close to midnight amid increasing threats

Washington DC - The symbolic Doomsday Clock was held at 90 seconds to midnight Tuesday, reflecting existential threats to humanity posed by potential nuclear escalation from the war in Ukraine and the multiplying impacts of the climate crisis following Earth's hottest recorded year.

(L-R) Members of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists Siegfried S. Hecker, Daniel Holz, Sharon Squassoni, Mary Robinson, and Elbegdorj Tsakhia stand for a photo with the 2023 Doomsday Clock ahead of a live-streamed event on Tuesday. © Anna Moneymaker / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Set by top scientists and security experts, the timing of the clock remains the same as last year and the closest it has ever been to midnight in its more than 75-year history.

"Trends continue to point ominously towards global catastrophe," said Rachel Bronson, president and CEO of the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists.

"The war in Ukraine poses an ever-present risk of nuclear escalation, and the October 7 attack in Israel and war in Gaza provides further illustration of the horrors of modern war, even without nuclear escalation."

Rather than abandoning nuclear weapons, countries that possess them are upgrading their arsenals, while massive floods, fires, and other climate disasters threatened billions of lives and livelihoods in a year that saw record-shattering temperatures caused by mankind's reluctance to turn away from fossil fuels.

"Biological research aimed at preventing future pandemics has proven useful, but also presents the risks of causing one," Bronson said.

Additionally, recent advances in artificial intelligence (AI) raise questions about how to control a technology "that could improve or threaten civilization in countless ways."