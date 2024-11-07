2024 will breach 1.5 degree warming limit to become hottest on record

Paris, France - The EU's climate monitor Copernicus on Thursday revealed that 2024 was "virtually certain" to be the hottest year on record and may, for the first time, break the 1.5-degree warming limit.

Severe bushfires will become even more devastating as global warming gets worse. © Unsplash/Malachi Brooks

Scientists at the agency revealed that in 2024, average temperatures may rise by more than 1.55 degrees Celsius (approximately 2.79 degrees Fahrenheit) above the 1850-1900 average temperature.

While such a number does not breach the Paris Climate Agreement of 2015, which aims to keep warming below 2 degrees Celsius, the temperature rise is still seen as a milestone.

In October, temperatures reached a particular height, at an average of 1.65 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, according to Copernicus.

"Given that 2023 was 1.48°C above the pre-industrial level," Copernicus revealed in a recently released report, "it is likewise virtually certain that the annual temperature for 2024... will be more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level, and likely that it will be more than 1.55°C above."

In a statement on X, the Copernicus Climate Change Service's Deputy Director Samantha Burgess said, "It is now virtually certain that 2024 will be the warmest year on record."

"It is also virtually certain that the annual temperature for 2024 will be more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial level," she said.