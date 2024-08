A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon with resulting shockwaves felt throughout the surrounding area.

By Steffi Feldman

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Southern California on Monday afternoon with resulting shockwaves felt throughout the surrounding area. © United States Geological Survey The quake rumbled through at about 12:20 PM located 2.5 miles south/southeast of Highland Park near LA's Chinatown, per US Geological Survey.