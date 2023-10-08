Afghanistan reeling after disastrous earthquakes kill thousands

Kabul, Afghanistan - A day after several strong earthquakes rattled western Afghanistan, the death toll has passed 2,000, officials said on Sunday.

Afghanistan's western regions were rocked by a series of strong earthquakes that reduced entire villages to rubble. © Mohsen KARIMI / AFP

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, a spokesperson for the country's National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) said that 13 villages were completely destroyed in Saturday's quakes, with thousands of people affected.



More than 1,200 people were injured in the quakes, the spokesman said.

The death toll is preliminary since rescue workers were still searching for survivors, the official added.

At least eight quakes shook the border region near Iran within a short period of time on Saturday morning. The US Geological Survey (USGS), which monitors seismic activity, put the magnitude at values between 4.6 and 6.3. The tremors occurred north-west of the Afghan border town of Herat, at a shallow depth of around six miles.

The tremors were also felt in neighboring Iran.