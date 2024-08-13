Air Force leans on Supreme Court in refusing to remove forever chemicals from water in Arizona

Tucson, Arizona - The Air Force is refusing to clean up toxic water contamination in Arizona, citing the conservative-majority Supreme Court's recent decision limiting the power of federal agencies.

A boy's silhouette is reflected in a pool of water from a passing storm as he walks along a trail past Saguaro cacti in Tucson, Arizona. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

The military is refusing to comply after the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in May ordered the Air Force to develop a system to remove per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," found in groundwater in Tucson.

PFAS have been linked with various harmful health impacts in humans and animals, including cancer.

The emergency order gave the Air Force 60 days to address the PFAS contamination in a 10-square-mile site, for which its bases are largely responsible. This was to include the creation of a $25-million filtration system.

But in June, the Supreme Court ruled against an EPA plan to limit air pollution. The decision overturned the 40-year-old Chevron doctrine, which had protected the regulatory authority of federal agencies.

The Air Force's refusal to cooperate presents one of the first major challenges to the EPA's ability to establish and enforce environmental protections since the Supreme Court ruling.

"The floodgate begins to open," former Center for Biological Diversity scientist Chris Nagano wrote on X. "US Air Force refuses to clean up their toxic chemical contamination citing the termination of the Chevron Doctrine by the corrupt SCOTUS."

"I thought the [US Air Force] was supposed to protect the American People?"