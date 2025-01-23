Billionaire Michael Bloomberg offers to step in after Trump withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement

New York, New York - Billionaire Michael Bloomberg announced Thursday that his foundation will step in to fund the UN climate change body after President Donald Trump declared the US would withdraw from the Paris Agreement for the second time.

Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Global Renewables Summit, co-hosted by Bloomberg Philanthropies and the Global Renewables Alliance, on September 24, 2024, in New York City. © BRYAN BEDDER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Bloomberg's intervention aims to ensure the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) remains fully funded despite the US halting its contributions.

The US typically provides 22% of the UNFCCC secretariat's budget, with the body's operating costs for 2024-2025 projected at $96.5 million.

"From 2017 to 2020, during a period of federal inaction, cities, states, businesses, and the public rose to the challenge to uphold our nation's commitments – and now, we are ready to do it again," Bloomberg, who serves as the UN Special Envoy on Climate Ambition and Solutions, said in a statement.

This marks the second time Bloomberg has stepped in to fill the gap left by US federal disengagement.

In 2017, following the Trump administration's first withdrawal from the Paris accord, Bloomberg pledged up to $15 million to support the UNFCCC. He also launched "America's Pledge," an initiative to track and report US non-federal climate commitments, ensuring the world could monitor US progress as if it were still a fully committed party to the Paris Agreement.

Bloomberg reiterated his commitment to upholding US reporting obligations this time as well.