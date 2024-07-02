This tiny elephant species is at risk of extinction

Borneo - The famous Bornean elephant , known for being the smallest in the world, are at severe risk of extinction, with a recent report finding that there are likely to be fewer than 1000 left in the wild.

Bornean elephants are at a high level of risk due to deforestation and other human activity. © IMAGO/Dreamstime

A recent IUCN press release has revealed that the Bornean elephant has now been listed as endangered after research revealed that the elephant population is being driven to extinction by a variety of factors.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) made the decision after conducting an investigation that estimated that only about 1000 Bornean elephants are left remaining in the wild after more than 75 years in decline.

It is believed that the rapid decline in Bornean elephant populations is largely driven by deforestation in Borneo, as logging destroys a huge amount of the island nation's native and unique forests and ecosystems.

"As the human population has rapidly expanded in Sabah, elephants are entering human-dominated landscapes more often in search of food, where they may cause damage to crops and face retribution killing," the IUCN explained in their press release.

In addition, they identified that agriculture, as well as mining and infrastructure projects, are seeing Bornean elephant habitats face a steep degradation.

They also face the prospect of being poached for ivory, poisoned by agrochemicals, and hit by vehicles.