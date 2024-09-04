California braces for suffocating heatwave as authorities warn of dangerous conditions

Losg Angeles, California - Californians are being warned to prepare to swelter as a scorching heatwave settles over the state.

Authorities have issued an excessive heat warning for California as temperatures are expected to rise well over 113 degrees Fahrenheit this week. © REUTERS

The mercury was forecast to top out at a roasting 113 Fahrenheit in parts of Los Angeles later in the week, marking the high point of an already hot summer.



Meteorologists say a ridge of high pressure could push temperatures 20 degrees higher than usual for this time of year in some places, with dangerous conditions expected for several days.

The National Weather Service said an excessive heat warning would be in place from lunchtime on Wednesday until after sunset on Friday.

The Woodland Hills area of Los Angeles, a well-to-do neighborhood northwest of downtown, was expected to be the hottest part of LA County.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass ordered the opening of cooling centers throughout the city where people who may not have access to air conditioning will be able to take shelter.