California cleans up after record rainfall from Tropical Storm Hilary

Los Angeles, California - Southern California was cleaning up Monday after record rainfall triggered landslides and flooding, shuttering schools, roads, and businesses in an "unprecedented" tropical storm .

Cars partially submerged in water and mud sit on a street following Tropical Storm Hilary in Cathedral City, California. © REUTERS

Up to 11 inches of rain were recorded in some areas as the tail end of what was once Hurricane Hilary belted through the region.



In Oak Glen, a small mountainside community between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, a large mudslide spread across the streets.

Brooke Horspool spent the morning shoveling mud and trying to dig out neighbors stranded by the messy deluge.

"When the rain came down really hard yesterday from the storm, it caused the mountain to slide down and the road became a river of mud," he told AFP. It flowed right through his neighborhood and into his neighbors' home.

"They're actually still stuck in the house. There's mud above the door so they can't get out or if they open the doors, then the mud will rush into the house."

The deluge from Hilary swamped roads, transforming highways into rivers and stranding some motorists. The start of the public school year was widely delayed for a day, with class postponed in several school districts, including Los Angeles.

At its peak a Category 4 hurricane – the second-most powerful on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale – Hilary was downgraded to a tropical storm as it crossed into the United States from Mexico, and later to a post-tropical cyclone. By Monday afternoon the remnants of the storm were looming over Oregon and Idaho.

"A plume of moisture associated with what was once Hilary will produce showers and thunderstorms over parts of California, the Great Basin, Southwest, Pacific Northwest, Northern Intermountain Region, and Northern Rockies," the National Weathwer Service said. "The associated heavy rain will create mainly localized areas of flash flooding, with urban areas, roads, small streams, and burn scars the most vulnerable."