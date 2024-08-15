California hit with 3.9-magnitude earthquake days after last major tremor

Los Angeles, California - The second major earthquake to hit California rocked the Lake Elsinore area on Thursday morning shortly before 9:40 AM local time.

Per the US Geological Survey, the earthquake was measured at a magnitude of 3.9 (stock image). © Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP

Per the US Geological Survey, the tremor was measured at a magnitude of 3.9.

While the earthquake reportedly struck about 3.7 miles east of Lake Elsinore, shaking could be felt further throughout the region in Glendora and San Clemente.

No immediate injuries or damage were reported from the incident.

This comes just days after a 4.4-magnitude quake rattled the Los Angeles area on Monday.



At the time, responders urged residents to prepare for potential aftershocks but ultimately believed that additional quakes were not likely.

Two smaller quakes – which clocked in at magnitudes of 1.7 and 1.3 – had come in the 24 hours before the 4.4-magnitude quake.

