Canada wildfires out of control as thousands evacuated

Edmonton, Alberta - More than two dozen forest fires are burning out of control in the western Canadian province of Alberta, forcing the evacuation of 13,000 people.

As of late Friday, there were 91 blazes in total, 30 of which are listed as burning and expected to grow, according to Alberta's wildfire status dashboard.



Unseasonably high spring temperatures, wind and drought are helping to fan the flames. Many of the biggest fires are raging in the south and west of Alberta, near the border with British Columbia.

Some of the fires are as small as 30 acres hectares, while others cover thousands of acres.

According to the authorities, there have already been more than 360 fires since January, and at least 62,000 acres of land has burned.

The Calgary Herald newspaper reported that 13,000 people were told to leave their homes in recent days.