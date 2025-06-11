Trump administration to roll back power plant regulations enacted by Biden and Obama

Washington DC - President Donald Trump 's administration proposed Wednesday to roll back measures enacted by former Democratic presidents Joe Biden and Barack Obama aimed at reducing polluting emissions from gas and coal-fired power plants.

Emissions fume at the coal-fueled Oak Grove Power Plant on April 29, 2024 in Robertson County, Texas. © Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The move "would deliver savings to American families on electricity bills, and it will ensure that they have the electricity that they need today," Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Lee Zeldin told a press conference, adding that his office would balance protecting the economy and the climate.

Regulations set to be repealed include limitations on carbon dioxide emissions by power plants and a rule curbing the release of hazardous air pollutants such as mercury.

The measures were meant to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the US, the world's top polluter, and to protect people living near power plants and exposed to elevated levels of air pollutants that can damage the nervous system and harm breathing.

The Trump administration argues the regulations are costly and rein in energy output at a time when the development of artificial intelligence is driving booming demand for electricity.

"No power plant will be allowed to emit more than they do today," Zeldin said Wednesday.