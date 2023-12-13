COP28: UN summit compromise calls for shift away from fossil fuels

Dubai, UAE - A draft UN climate deal called Wednesday for the world to transition away from fossil fuels, in a last-ditch bid to break a deadlock between nations seeking a phase-out from oil, gas, and coal and Saudi-led crude producers.

Activists take part in a protest against fossil fuels during the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai on December 12, 2023. © GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP

Following all-night negotiations, the text proposed by the Emirati presidency of the COP28 summit in Dubai would, if adopted, mark the first time that all fossil fuels are addressed in the 28-year history of international climate conferences.



The text calls for "transitioning away from fossil fuels in energy systems, in a just, orderly and equitable manner, accelerating action in this critical decade, so as to achieve net zero by 2050 in keeping with the science."

While the document does not mention the "phase-out" demanded by Western countries and low-lying island nations most vulnerable to rising seas and tropical storms, the language is stronger than a previous draft that was roundly rejected.

The COP28 presidency scheduled a plenary session at 10:00 AM in the hope of the text receiving consensus approval from nearly 200 nations.

Governments did not immediately react, but verdicts from climate activists were mixed, with some saying it was an important step forward while others were disappointed about its lack of a phase-out mention.

The text "sends a strong signal that world leaders recognize that a sharp turn away from fossil fuels toward clean energy in this critical decade and beyond, aligned with the science, is essential to meet our climate goals," said Rachel Cleetus, policy director at the Union of Concerned Scientists.

Stephen Cornelius of the conservation group WWF voiced disappointment at the lack of a full-on "phase-out" but said the draft deal "would represent a significant moment."