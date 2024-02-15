Climate protesters dump powder on case protecting US Constitution

Washington DC - Two environmental protesters dumped red powder on the protective case holding the US Constitution on Wednesday, prompting a shutdown at the National Archives in Washington.

Environmental activists dumped red powder on the case displaying the US Constitution in the National Archives on Wednesday. © IMAGO / Newscom World

"We all deserve clean air, clean water... and a liveable climate," one of the protesters says in a video of the incident posted on social media, calling for an end to government subsidies for fossil fuels and for President Joe Biden to declare a climate emergency as global heating worsens.



On public display under thick bulletproof glass in a climate-controlled case, the nation's founding document did not appear to be damaged.

The National Archives said it was closing the building's rotunda, where the constitution and other historic documents are on view, for the rest of the day.

"The National Archives Rotunda is the sanctuary for our nation's founding documents," chief archivist Colleen Shogan said in a statement. "They are here for all Americans to view and understand the principles of our nation."

"We take such vandalism very seriously and we will insist that the perpetrators be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."