COP28 president accused of climate denialism after shocking fossil fuel comments

Dubai, UAE - COP28 president Sultan Al-Jaber has questioned the scientific consensus that a phase-out of fossil fuels is necessary to restrict global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a new report.

COP28 president Sultan Al-Jaber, who is also the head of the UAE's state oil company, previously said there is "no science" that says fossil fuels must be phased out. © REUTERS

The Guardian and the Centre for Climate Reporting said Sunday that Al-Jaber had said in a video link with UN representatives in November, among other things, that there was "no science" to prove that it is necessary to phase out fossil fuels in order to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times.



Al-Jaber is controversial as the host of the climate conference because he is also the head of the UAE's state oil company.

During the video conference, Al-Jaber reportedly also claimed that development without the use of fossil energy was not possible "if you don't want to catapult the world into the Stone Age."

At the start of the COP28 conference, UN Secretary General António Guterres, however, had said: "The science is clear. The 1.5 degree target is only possible if we finally stop burning fossil fuels."

When asked by the Guardian, the COP28 presidency did not deny the statements, but went on to say that Al-Jaber had referred to the fact that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also assumes in its scenarios that fossil fuels will continue to play a role in the energy system of the future – albeit a smaller one.