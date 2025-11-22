COP30: Fossil fuel fight threatens to sink climate talks as negotiations run into overtime

Belem, Brazil - Negotiations at COP30 climate talks in Brazil ran into overtime on Saturday with no agreement struck and delegates still locked in a bitter fight over whether to mention fossil fuels in the final text.

COP30 President Andre Correa Do Lago speaks to the media in Belem, Brazil, on November 21, 2025. © REUTERS

The conference in the Amazonian city of Belem was supposed to wrap up on Friday evening at 6:00 PM, but with no agreement finalized, the summit would spill over into the weekend.

Starting around 5:00 PM delegates representing different sparring nations met for closed-door discussions that ran late into the night.

The discussions focused on minor adjustments to the three main contentious points, multiple observers and delegates told AFP. Those included the ambition to reduce fossil fuel consumption, the amount of financial aid owed by developed countries, and tensions over carbon border taxes.

At stake at COP30 is securing a deal that paves the way for faster cuts to planet-warming emissions that are driving ever more extreme weather – and proving that international cooperation can still function in a fractured world.

After nearly two weeks of negotiations, a new draft agreement unveiled earlier this week by COP30 host Brazil made no mention of "fossil fuels" or the "roadmap" that President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had himself publicly championed.

European Union climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra had earlier said the text was "unacceptable" and that the summit risked ending without an agreement.

"I am saying it with a heavy heart, but what is now on the table is clearly no deal," Hoekstra told reporters.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a European delegate said the bloc was being cast as "villains" for refusing to back the deal. Some member states were weighing a walkout, the delegate added, while others feared being blamed if the talks collapsed.

The conference had also been disrupted for several hours on Thursday by a fierce blaze that tore a hole in the venue's roof as well as by two Indigenous-led protests last week.