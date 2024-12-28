Deb Haaland signs order to protect Black Hills reservoir as Indigenous activists demand more

Washington DC - Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland on Thursday signed an order finalizing protections for the Pactola Reservoir–Rapid Creek Watershed in the Black Hills from environmental exploitation.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has signed an order protecting the Pactola Reservoir–Rapid Creek Watershed in the Black Hills National Forest from mining or development for the next 20 years. © Andrew CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Public Land Order 7956 safeguards 20,510 acres of land in the Black Hills National Forest from mining or development for the next 20 years.

The area – traditional homeland of the Indigenous Oceti Sakowin, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Arikara, Hidatsa, Mandan, and Crow Tribes – provides a critical source of drinking water for nearby Rapid City.

"The Pactola Reservoir-Rapid Creek Watershed is a treasured landscape, valued for its clean air and water, abundant recreation and ecological benefits, and sacred to multiple Tribes who call the area home," Haaland said in a statement.

"I’m proud to take action today to withdraw this area for the next 20 years, to help protect clean drinking water and ensure this special place is protected for future generations," she added.

Under the Federal Land Policy and Management Act, Haaland was authorized to withdraw the lands for a maximum of 20 years, with the possibility for future renewal.

Congressional action is required to withdraw the lands permanently.