Earthquake shakes Japan near Fukushima nuclear power plant

Fukushima, Japan - A magnitude-6.0 earthquake struck off northeastern Japan's Fukushima region on Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant said "no abnormalities" had been observed after an earthquake struck the region on April 4, 2024. © STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries after the earthquake, whose epicenter had a depth of 25 miles and which was also felt in Tokyo.



TEPCO, the operator of the Fukushima nuclear power plant, said "no abnormalities" had been detected at the stricken plant or others in the region.

Japan, one of the world's most tectonically active countries, has strict building standards designed to ensure structures can withstand even the most powerful earthquakes.

The archipelago, home to around 125 million people, experiences around 1,500 jolts every year, the vast majority of which are mild.

The United States Geological Survey put the magnitude of Thursday's quake at 6.1.