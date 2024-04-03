Taiwan's strongest earthquake in decades leaves path of death and destruction

Taipei, Taiwan - At least four people were killed and nearly 60 injured Wednesday by a powerful earthquake in Taiwan that damaged dozens of buildings and prompted tsunami warnings that extended to Japan and the Philippines before being lifted.

Buildings are damaged (l.) and a landslide forms in Hualien, Taiwan, after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the island. © Collage: IMAGO / Xinhua & Tutuloveeatg via REUTERS

Officials said the quake and series of strong aftershocks were the strongest to shake the island in decades, and warned of more tremors in the days ahead.



"The earthquake is close to land and it's shallow. It's felt all over Taiwan and offshore islands," said Wu Chien-fu, director of Taipei's Central Weather Administration's Seismology Center.

Strict building regulations and disaster awareness appear to have staved off a major catastrophe for the island, which is regularly hit by earthquakes as it lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

Wu said the quake was the strongest since one of 7.6-magnitude struck in September 1999, killing around 2,400 people in the deadliest natural disaster in the island's history.

Wednesday's magnitude-7.4 quake struck just before 8:00 AM local time, with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) putting the epicenter 11 miles south of Taiwan's Hualien City, at a depth of 21.6 miles.

"I wanted to run out, but I wasn't dressed. That was so strong," said Kelvin Hwang, a guest at a hotel in the capital, Taipei, who sought shelter in the lift lobby on the ninth floor.