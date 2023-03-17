East Palestine still has dangerous levels of cancer-causing pollutant after train derailment

East Palestine, Ohio - A new report has revealed dangerous levels of a cancer-causing pollutant in the soil of East Palestine, Ohio, after a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in February.

Ohio EPA and EPA contractors collect soil and air samples from the the site of a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. © Michael Swensen / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

New data show that the levels of dioxin around the site of the derailment exceed levels the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in 2010 determined to pose cancer risks.

Dioxins are dangerous chemicals produced when chlorine is burned. They have been linked to serious health issues like cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and nervous system disorders.

The dioxin levels in East Palestine appear to be below the threshold for federal action, and an EPA official testified before Congress last week that they are "very low." But that doesn't tally with what experts and former EPA officials have told The Guardian, calling the dioxin content "concerning."

The EPA previously proposed lowering the bar required for federal cleanup, which currently stands at 1,000 parts per trillion (ppt) in residential areas, but the plan was nixed by the Obama administration.

The soil in East Palestine shows toxicity levels of 700 ppt – higher than the thresholds for cleanup in many states.