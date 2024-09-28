Florida man boards kayak to escape Hurricane Helene flood – in his living room!

Tampa Bay, Florida - In a wild social media video, one man attempted to evade the flooding of Hurricane Helene by boarding a kayak in his living room.

Florida resident Matthew Heller used a kayak to evade the flooding caused by Hurricane Helene. © Screenshot/TikTok/@mattfromhornblasters.com

On Thursday, the storm hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane and caught many residents unprepared.

TikToker Matthew Heller reported that the storm surge took him completely by surprise in his home, as it "came out of nowhere."

In a video shared on the social media platform, he documented the rising water and showed how he acted quickly by grabbing a kayak and sitting in it to find shelter from the encroaching water in his house.

"The kayak was my backup plan in case it got too hairy so we could get out safely," Heller told CNN.