Dozens dead as Hurricane Helene triggers "catastrophic" floods across the southeast

Hurricane Helene caused massive flooding across the southeast US on Friday, knocking out power for millions of customers and killing dozens.

Per ABC News, at least 26 people have died as a result of the ongoing onslaught of Hurricane Helene.



Roads, homes, and businesses were inundated after Helene made landfall near the Florida state capital Tallahassee overnight and surged north, though it weakened to a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center reported "historic and catastrophic flooding" and warned of flash floods in Georgia's largest city Atlanta, as well as in South Carolina and North Carolina.

Up to 12 inches of rain was forecast in the Appalachian mountains, with isolated spots even receiving 20 inches.

With typhoon Yagi battering Asia, storm Boris drenching Europe, and extreme flooding in the Sahel, September has so far been a wet month globally.



More than 4.3 million homes and businesses were without power across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, according to tracking site PowerOutage.us.



In the impact zone, residents had been warned of "unsurvivable" storm surge.

President Joe Biden and state authorities had urged people to heed official evacuation warnings before Helene hit, though some chose to stay in their homes to wait out the storm.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had mobilized the National Guard and ordered thousands of personnel to be ready for search and rescue operations, urging residents to take precautions.