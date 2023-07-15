Heat wave hits peak as dangerous temperatures expected across US

Phoenix, Arizona - Tens of millions of Americans are facing dangerously high temperatures as a powerful heat wave stretching from California to Texas is expected to peak this weekend.

Arizona is one of multiple states facing extreme temperatures as a record-breaking heat wave sweeps the US. © REUTERS

A heat dome has been baking the southwestern states all week, posing serious health risks to the elderly, construction workers, delivery workers and the homeless.



In Arizona, one of the hardest-hit states, residents face a daily endurance marathon against the sun.

Phoenix, the state capital, will record its 15th straight day above 109 degrees Fahrenheit on Friday, according to the National Weather Services (NWS).

The heat forced the cancellation of a series of concerts meant to take place in the evenings each summer weekend in the city.

Some Arizona residents this week posted social media photos of tar melting on their roofs, or videos of eggs frying in the scorching sun.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to be on the watch for signs of dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures.