Southern California braces for heat wave as temperature records fall

Los Angeles, California - A dangerous heat wave is settling over southern California as temperature records continue to fall across the US, from Texas to Tampa Bay.

Southern and central regions of California are under excessive heat warnings as temperatures are expected to rise above 110 degrees Fahrenheit. © Frederic J. BROWN / AFP

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued excessive heat warnings for the southern and central regions of the Golden State, with temperatures expected to hit up to 112 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Los Angeles County after Tuesday.



"Plan ahead so you can stay safe in the heat! Make sure your animals have access to shade and water! Never leave kids or pets in a parked car!" NWS tweeted.

It comes after world daily temperature records were smashed on three days last week, according to preliminary data.

On July 6 the planet's average surface temperature was 17.23C, an unofficial record, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer tool, which uses a combination of observations and computer modeling.

Climate scientists are sounding alarm about the impact of human-caused global warming, and warning 2023 is on track to be the warmest since records began.