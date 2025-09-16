Hundreds of scientists rebuke Trump administration over latest climate move

New York, New York - More than 1,000 scientists and experts on Tuesday denounced the White House's efforts to overturn a key finding that underpins government authority to regulate greenhouse gases .

The Trump administration is seeking to overturn the 2009 Endangerment Finding, which underpins government authority to regulate greenhouse gases. © SAUL LOEB / AFP

Under President Donald Trump, the US Environmental Protection Agency is seeking to overturn its own 2009 Endangerment Finding, which acknowledges that heat-trapping emissions are endangering public health and welfare.

It has long served as the legal basis for numerous federal regulations, like emissions standards.

Lee Zeldin, the current EPA head, has said the standard – which was upheld by the Supreme Court – was based on flawed reasoning and caused economic harm.

But the letter said that "as climate scientists, public health experts, and economists, we can attest to the indisputable scientific evidence of human-caused climate change, its harmful impacts on people's health and well-being, and the devastating costs it is imposing."

"This explicit attempt to undermine or weaken these findings, as well as the critical regulations linked to them, is contrary to science and the public interest," it added.

The letter delivered by the Union of Concerned Scientists also skewered a recent report commissioned by the Trump-era Department of Energy, reiterating criticism that the report is inaccurate, contradictory, and a mischaracterization of data.