Experts blast Trump's climate report: "Makes a mockery of science"

Washington DC - A report commissioned by President Donald Trump 's administration that disputes the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change mimics tactics once used by the tobacco industry to manufacture doubt, leading experts said Tuesday.

Leading experts warn that a recent report from the Trump administration disputes the scientific consensus on human-caused climate change. © MANDEL NGAN / AFP

In a sweeping 440-page rebuttal, 85 scientists accused the government of relying on a small group of handpicked contrarians who drew on discredited research, misrepresented evidence, and bypassed the peer review process to reach pre-determined conclusions.

The Trump administration's 150-page report was published on the Department of Energy's website in late July to support the administration's proposal to overturn the 2009 "Endangerment Finding" – a bedrock determination that underpins much of the federal government's authority to curb greenhouse gas emissions.

"This report makes a mockery of science," Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University and one of the co-authors, wrote in a statement.

"It relies on ideas that were rejected long ago, supported by misrepresentations of the body of scientific knowledge, omissions of important facts, arm waving, anecdotes, and confirmation bias. This report makes it clear DOE has no interest in engaging with the scientific community."

Entitled "A Critical Review of Impacts of Greenhouse Gas Emissions on the US Climate," the DOE document made sweeping claims: that extreme weather events linked to human-caused emissions were not increasing, temperatures were not rising, and that higher carbon dioxide levels would benefit agricultural productivity.

The rebuttal marshals experts from multiple disciplines to challenge each assertion.