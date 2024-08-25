Hurricane Hone sweeps past Hawaii as Gilma threatens

Ka Lae, Hawaii - Hone, a Category 1 hurricane , brushed past Hawaii's Big Island early Sunday, bringing tropical storm conditions with rain and swells, the US Central Pacific Hurricane Center said.

Gilma continues to intensify as a major hurricane over the open waters of the East Pacific. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour, was "passing just south of South Point on the Big Island," the agency said at 2:00 AM local time.

Tropical storm conditions were expected on the Big Island "through the early morning hours," with rain of up to 12 inches and large swells, the center continued.

Local TV station KHON2 said beaches had been closed and emergency shelters opened, while Hawaiian Electric reported more than 7,000 customers without power.

Behind Hone, whose name is Hawaiian for "sweet and soft," was Hurricane Gilma, a Category 4 monster storm on the five-level Saffir-Simpson scale.