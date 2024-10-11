Hurricane Milton: Floridians refuse to leave "paradise" after deadly storms

Siesta Key, Florida - Florida resident Kristin Hale weathered Hurricane Milton tired and scared, but like many of her fellow Floridians, she refuses to move away – even after a second hurricane has hit the state in as many weeks.

"You persevere when you live in Florida," the 42-year-old said as she moved tree branches and other debris out of the restaurant she runs on Siesta Key, an idyllic island located between Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico on the state's west coast.



"When you live in paradise, that's what you pay for," she added. "We have some of the best beaches in the world, they're just absolutely stunning. We are blessed."

Even though the southeastern state is highly vulnerable to catastrophes caused by climate change, including rising sea levels and stronger hurricanes, nothing seems to dampen its appeal.

The state is the third most populous in the country, and it attracted the second highest number of new residents in 2023, behind only Texas, according to US census data.

The frequent natural disasters – Milton was the third hurricane to hit Florida in the past two months after Debby and Helene – have also sent home insurance premiums skyrocketing.

In 2023, homeowners paid an average of $10,996 to insure their residences, 421% more than the national average, according to data from Insurify, an insurance comparison firm.

None of that seems to matter, though, when compared with the appeal of living in a sunny climate near the ocean.