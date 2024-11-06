Hurricane Rafael makes landfall in Cuba as Category 3 and triggers nationwide blackout

Havana, Cuba - Hurricane Rafael knocked out power to all of Cuba on Wednesday as it slammed into the cash-strapped island, which was still reeling from a recent blackout and a previous deadly storm.

Rafael strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane as it raced towards the Caribbean island of 10 million people.

It made landfall in western Artemisa province, east of Playa Majana beach, at about 2115 GMT, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said that Rafael was located about 40 miles southwest of the capital, Havana, and packing winds of nearly 115 mph.

US meteorologists warned of "a life-threatening storm surge" and flash flooding.

The Union Electrica national power company blamed "strong winds" caused by Rafael for "the shutdown of the national electricity system," in a post on X.

Nine of Cuba's 15 provinces, including Havana, have been placed on storm alert.

In Candalaria, a town hard hit in Artemisa province, gusting winds took down tree branches and debris littered the streets. More than 70,000 people were evacuated from their homes in Artemisa and neighboring Pinar del Rio province on the island's westernmost tip.

In Havana, home to two million people, the streets were nearly empty: businesses were closed, several gas stations had their fuel pumps removed, and transport services were halted.

The state newspaper Granma said airports in the western part of the country, including in Havana and the resort town of Varadero, had been temporarily shut as a result of the storm.

Rafael is expected to weaken slightly as it crosses the island but remain a hurricane as it emerges over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical storm warning is in effect in the Florida Keys.