Is climate change the cause of September's extreme rain?

With typhoon Yagi battering Asia, storm Boris drenching parts of Europe, extreme flooding in the Sahel, and hurricane Helene racing towards Florida, September so far has been a very wet month.

While scientists can link some extreme weather events directly to human-caused global warming, it remains too early to draw clear conclusions about this sodden month. © JOE RAEDLE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

But while scientists can link some extreme weather events directly to human-caused global warming, it remains too early to draw clear conclusions about this sodden month.



"You will always have some sort of extreme weather events, but their intensity has been magnified by global warming, especially in the context of rainfall," Paulo Ceppi from Imperial College London's Grantham Institute told AFP on Thursday.

"That's probably one of the common drivers of these different events in very different parts of the world."

Early indications from monthly data show some record-breaking precipitation levels in the regions affected.

In central Europe, the torrential rains accompanying storm Boris were "the heaviest ever recorded" in the region, according to the World Weather Attribution (WWA) network of scientists, inundating homes and farmland.

Global warming has doubled the likelihood of severe four-day downpours since the pre-industrial era, and the costs of climate change are "accelerating," WWA said in a report published Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in Japan's city of Wajima, more than 4.7 inches of rainfall per hour from typhoon Yagi was recorded on the morning of September 21 – the heaviest rain since comparative data became available in 1929.