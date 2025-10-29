Jamaica surveys devastation left by Hurricane Melissa: "Never been this bad"

Saint Elizabeth, Jamaica - A demolished church, roofs blown off homes, shattered windows, and debris-strewn, impassable roads: Hurricane Melissa dealt a direct hit to Jamaica's southwestern coastal communities that face a long haul picking up the pieces.

Residents in Jamaica called Hurricane Melissa "devastating" as they moved to pick up the pieces left by the storm. © RICARDO MAKYN / AFP

"It has been devastating," officer Warrell Nicholson told AFP by phone from the Black River police station, a building that was damaged but has still become something of a refuge for people seeking shelter.

Footage of the area shows felled trees, smashed cars, downed power lines, and ruined homes – a portrait of wreckage that is only starting to come clear as assessment is hampered by a lack of power and communications across the Caribbean island.

Hurricane Melissa smashed into Jamaica as a ferocious top-level storm, whose sustained winds peaked at 185 miles per hour while drenching the nation with torrential, life-threatening rain.

A little up the coast from Black River, Andrew Houston Moncure took shelter with his wife and 20-month-old son in a lower level of the luxury hotel he owns in Bluefields.

It's far from his first hurricane – but "it's never been this bad," he told AFP.

At one point, the family took pillows and blankets into the shower to put as many walls between themselves and the brutal weather as possible.

"It was the most terrifying experience, especially with my son. The pressure is so low you struggle to breathe, and it just sounds like a freight train going over you," Houston Moncure said, his voice trembling with emotion.

The roof blew off the hotel's kitchen, he said, but the hotel owners are trying their best to prepare and distribute food to locals before it goes bad.

"We are the lucky ones," he said. "When you look up into the hill, you just see boarded houses that are collapsed."

"It's gonna be a long road back."