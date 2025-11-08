Lake where hundreds of dolphins died reached jacuzzi temperatures, researchers find

State of Amazonas, Brazil - When dolphins began washing up dead by the dozens on Lake Tefe in Brazil's Amazonas state, hydrologist Ayan Fleischmann was sent to find out why.

Dolphins washed up dead by the dozens on Lake Tefe in 2023, sparking concerns over the impact of climate change. © MIGUEL MONTEIRO / AFP

What he and his colleagues discovered was startling: a brutal drought and extreme heat wave that began in September 2023 had transformed the lake into a steaming cauldron, its waters reaching 106 degrees Fahrenheit – hotter than most spa baths.

Their findings, published Thursday in the journal Science, spotlight the impacts of planetary warming on tropical regions and aquatic ecosystems, and come as the UN's COP30 climate talks kick off in Brazil.

"You couldn't put your finger in the water," lead author Fleischmann, of western Brazil's Mamiraua Institute for Sustainable Development, told AFP.

He recalled the "psychological impact" of seeing the carcasses of Amazon River dolphins and tucuxis, another freshwater dolphin species.

It's an "overlooked problem," he said, adding that tropical lakes, essential for the food security and livelihoods of local communities, have been far less studied than those in Europe and North America, and were assumed to be relatively stable.

While this study focused on 2023, another record-breaking drought happened in the Amazon a year later. Such events are becoming more frequent, severe, and longer-lasting as a result of human-caused climate change.

In all, the team visited 10 central Amazonian lakes, finding that five experienced exceptionally high daytime water temperatures exceeding 98°F, far higher than the 85–86°F considered normal.

The most extreme reading came from Lake Tefe, which saw its surface area shrink by about 75%.