Leaf peeping 2023: When and where to find the most spectacular fall foliage

Want to go leaf peaking when the leaves are at their most brilliant? There's a map that predicts exactly that.

By Jamie Grasse

Want to get a glimpse of the trees when they're boasting their most fantastic fall leaves? Well, the internet has the perfect tool for you: the 2023 Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

Fall Foliage Prediction maps can help you decide when and where to go leaf peeping! Seeing the autumnal transformation of the trees from green to red and then gold, can be a real treat if you hit the trails or the woods at the right time. Any fall foliage fan knows that guessing exactly when that's going to be isn't very easy. The right time for taking a walk or drive to look at fall leaves – an activity known as leaf peeping –depends on a bunch of factors, including how quickly an area cools and the amount of rainfall over the year. Environment and Climate "Climate breakdown" is here: 2023 brings hottest months on record Luckily, there's a tool that makes knowing when to go a-peaking easier: the Smoky Mountains's Fall Foliage Prediction Map.

What is the Fall Foliage Prediction Map?

Are you ready for the leaves to turn colors? © 123RF/ leonidtit Smoky Mountains's Fall Foliage Prediction Map shows when peak leaf season is predicted to unfold in most US states and is updated annually. Per the Smoky Mountains website, "this tool is meant to help travelers better time their trips to have the best opportunity of catching peak color each year." The animated map shows when the leaves will start to change and when they'll be at their boldest. It also shows when the peak has passed and the foliage is sure to be down on the ground and brown. It's a great tool to use for planning your fall adventure. Though, it works best if pulled up on your computer as opposed to your phone. The Fall Foliage Prediction Map lets you check the leaf situation across most of the US, on dates ranging from the beginning of September to the end of November.

Why you need a map for finding the best fall foliage

Fall foliage fans are spoiled for choice when it comes to opportunities for leaf peeping. © Unsplash/@laynelawson The real takeaway from the Fall Foliage Prediction Map is that not every place is going to be super cute and colorful at the same time. The leaves change across the US in waves and sooner in some places than others. In 2023 per the animated map, the upper Northern parts and Denver, Colorado, for example, may have peak coloration at the same time at the end of September and early October. This year, the Northeast is predicted to boast peak foliage in the second week of October. While the Midwest and Western sates may be at their biggest and brightest around Halloween. Real nature enthusiasts can also check out their favorite national park's Instagram or Twitter to see updates on the changing of the leaves.